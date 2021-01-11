Lucasfilm Games Reestablished as Umbrella Brand for all Star Wars Games

Lucasfilm today announced the reestablishment of Lucasfilm Games, which will work as an umbrella brand for Star Wars games.

Lucasfilm Games, first established in the 1980s before being rebranded as LucasArts in the 1990s, is back, but not as you’d expect. Rather than focusing on developing or publishing their own games, Lucasfilm Games serves as an umbrella brand that will encompass all Star Wars games going forward regardless of developer or publisher. Lucasfilm has also launched social channels to directly deliver news to fans.

The announcement of Lucasfilm Games has no impact on the current deal between Disney and EA. EA retains the exclusive rights to develop console games based on the Star Wars IP. Outside of EA, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Traveller’s Tales retains the rights to make LEGO games based on Star Wars. Their title, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, launches this spring. The biggest difference players will see with this announcement is the addition of a new brand logo on game box art.