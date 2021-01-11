New Release Windows For PS5 Games Revealed at CES 2021

The Consumer Electronics Show typically doesn’t have much in the way of big software announcements these days, focusing more on hardware instead. Indeed, so far this year’s virtual CES 2021 has given us the likes of some spiffy new hardware and peripherals from HyperX and Arcade1Up, but what really turned some heads was Sony’s digital press event. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Ryan came to discuss details such as the PS5’s launch and PlayStation properties branching out into other media (which you can currently view here from the 7:24 to 10:40 marks), but the notable news came in a montage at the end, as much like their trailer of upcoming games from last year, it provided some current release windows for a few much-anticipated titles in the small print.

Aside from reconfirming a few titles already mentioned – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West are still due out this year, Hitman 3 arrives this month, and Returnal arrives on March 19 – we now know that Ember Labs’ action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits is also expected in March, and Heart Machine’s stylish action game Solar Ash should pop up in June. Neostream’s years-in-the-making Little Devil Inside is set for July, Bluetwelve’s cyberpunk kitty adventure Stray (one of our most anticipated games of this year) has Obctober in mind, and outside of the indies, Tango Gameworks’ surreal first-person action game Ghostwire: Tokyo should come around in October as well.

Outside of 2021, Square Enix’s mysterious Project Athia won’t be dropping until 2022, and Capcom’s even more mysterious Pragmata has apparently been delayed, moving from a 2022 release all the way to 2023. Of course, all of these dates are subject to change, but for now it certainly seems like Sony is gearing up for a stellar 2021 and beyond.