Rotund Takeoff is Ready to Launch with New Trailer

Bouncing back from the Wii U release of Chubbins comes a retro-inspired remake– Rotund Takeoff. Fans of intense, challenging gameplay can look forward to the precision-platforming game set to arrive on January 21.

You control Chubbit who must navigate through various levels by bouncing all the way. Avoid spikes, take down bosses and go for the fastest times. Pixel artwork and chiptune music adds a layer of nostalgia to the fast-paced gameplay. It has the makings for speedrunners to go new records with addicting action.

Rotund Takeoff hits Steam and itchio this month with hopes of others in the future. Check out the launch trailer below for a closer look.