Tiny Gaming Laptop GPD Win 3 Crowdfunding Campaign Begins This Friday

The line of GPD mini computers has been around for years now, but caters to a niche audience. The upcoming GPD Win 3 hopes to bridge the gap with a Switch-like system.

This device is similar in size and design to the Switch Lite but is a full-fledged computer running Windows 10. It doesn’t have specs rivaling top gaming desktops, but it can still play modern games. It features a screen that slides up to reveal a touch keyboard if you need it.

There will be two versions available during the campaign. The differences in specs are as follows:

Intel Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB – $899

Intel Core i5-1135G7/16GB/1TB – $799

To learn more about the GPD Win 3, check out the Indiegogo preview page ahead of its launch on Friday, January 15. Note also that all previous GPD products were successfully funded and released via Indiegogo, though crowdfunded units sometimes featured issues that were corrected later for retail units.