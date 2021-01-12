Bethesda Softworks, MachineGames Announce New Indiana Jones Game

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames today announced they’re working on a new Indiana Jones game.

The famed archeologist returns in video game form. After starring in four films, Indiana Jones is making the leap to video games courtesy of Bethesda Softworks. Taking to Twitter, the publisher announced that Wolfenstein developer MachineGames will handle development duties.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

Few details were given about the game outside the fact it includes an original story. Todd Howard will executive produce in collaboration with the recently announced Lucasfilm Games. No word on platforms or a release window. Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda Softworks is expected to go through later this year, and Microsoft so far hasn’t commented on if Bethesda’s titles will become Xbox console exclusives.

We’ll let you know should Bethesda Softworks make any announcements regarding this new Indiana Jones game.