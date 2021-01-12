Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Coming to Switch This February

Ready to return to the world of Code: Realize? The fandisc Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ is getting its Switch release on February 25.

Those looking to pick up the otome visual novel will have a few options to choose from. You’ll be able to pick it up digitally or physically in a standard or limited edition.

The Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition includes a keychain and five metal pins featuring the cast of Code: Realize. As this is a fandisc, it is recommended to have played the original Code: Realize first before this game.