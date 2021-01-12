IO Interactive Reveals All Hitman 3 Travel Destinations

As a highly sought-after professional, it’s not unusual for Agent 47 to visit many exotic locales as he carries out his missions. Hitman 2 saw Agent 47 do his job in eight different places around the world, and it looks like he’ll be putting his overnight bag to good use in Htiman 3 too. According to IO Interactive, the world’s more professional assassin will be visiting six different exotic locations as he executes his next set of jobs.

In Hitman 3, Agent 47 will be stalking targets in cold territories like Berlin, Dartmoor in the UK and even an out-of-the-way spot in the Carpathian mountains. It wouldn’t be a Hitman game without the chance to take in more temperate and/or tropical locales too, so fans can look forward to Dubia, Mendoza in Argentina and Chongqing, China as well. One cannot be a globetrotting assassin without trotting said globe, so it’s very good to see that fans will still be able to enjoy many distinct environments as they hunt their targets. Hopefully IO Interactive can keep the rest of the series’ qualities moving in a positive direction also.

Hitman 3 releases on January 20 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.