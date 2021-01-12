Paranormal Stuff Comes to The Sims 4 this Month

While it may not be October right now, spooky season last year-round for many. For Sims players, they’ll get to enjoy some creepy and kooky content later this month. On January 26, the Paranormal Stuff Pack will be available for Sims 4.

Eerie happenings have become more common causing some scares. There are specters to encounter which could be mischievous or playful and other apparitions end up being quite friendly. Throughout, you can create haunted houses, host séances, build up your Medium skills and investigate paranormal activity as a job.

Read more on the official website and watch the announcement trailer below for a look inside the spookiness. The Sims 4 game is required in order to play the Paranormal Stuff.