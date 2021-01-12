Razer Announces Two New Razer Blade Laptops, Introduces Two Concept Designs

During the Razer Store Live Event from Las Vegas for CES 2021, Razer has unveiled two of its latest Razer Blade models for the 2021 year. The all-new Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops will officially be powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. Both laptops are available with new display options at higher refresh rates and higher resolutions. The GPU choice maxes out with the RTX 3080 and will increase energy efficiency by twice the power. The new model laptops will introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies including Advanced Optimus for improved battery life while playing on the go.

Adding even more to the tech that is included with these Blade models will be Dynamic Boost 2.0 for optimized GPU performance when gaming or creating. Whisper Mode 2.0 will offer improved acoustic control when working in quiet environments. For the first time ever, the Blade 15 Advanced Model will offer three unique 15.6″ display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 240Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC, and a stunning Ultra HD OLED with a wide color space at 60Hz. The Blade Pro 17 will offer the same Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz and Ultra HD at 120Hz

“The new Razer Blade line is the best place for gamers to play the next generation of games,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit. “Our new line features the latest graphics technology, giving gamers the most immersive experience available. With the fastest displays on the market and one of our smallest chassis ever, gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay anywhere and everywhere. Simply put: The Razer Blades are the ultimate way to play.”

The Razer Blade continues to offer the smallest form factors on the market as the 15-inch Blade will be the smallest laptop to include a NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Laptop GPU. The Blade 17 also remains one of the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market. Both models will included a variety of inputs ranging from USB-C to HDMI 2.1. The keyboards are powered by Razer Chroma RGB and can be customized. Front facing speakers will also include immersive audio for a 360-degree soundscape using THX Spatial Audio. Memory options max out at 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. The new Razer Blade 15 starts out at only $1699.99 and is available for pre-order from Razer.com and Razer Store locations today. Select retailers will have these available starting January 26. The Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2299.99 and is also available for pre-order today from Razer.com and the Razer Store. This model will roll out to select retails in Q1 2021.

Razer is also introducing two new concepts that involve gaming, and are a bit outside of the box. Project Hazel is Razer’s fight against COVID-19 as it introduces a new type of mask for gamers. Project Hazel is a smart mask that places emphasis on hygiene and preparedness for unexpected health risks. It also relieves the environmental issues of disposal masks while enhancing features of a multi-use personal protective covering. It includes N95 medical-grade respirator protection using detachable and rechargeable active ventilators and Smart Pods that regulate air flow. These pods feature high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) Smart Pods that filter at least 95% of airborne particles and have a high fluid resistance. Due to the fact that masks can muffle voices, a new Razer VoiceAmp Technology (patent pending) uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance the user’s speech. The ventilators are replaceable and rechargeable and can be fast-charged wirelessly with disinfecting UV-light interior on the charging box. It is also waterproof and scratch-resistant.

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer. “The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.”

Project Brooklyn looks to be your answer to minimalizing your gaming space. This is a gaming chair concept that features a gaming chair built with carbon fiber and RGB lighting. Most notably, this gaming station includes panoramic visuals from a 60″ rollout display. The seat includes tactile feedback that has been built in, along with 4D armrests that roll out into adjustable peripheral tables.

The design inspiration was taken from the Razer Iskur gaming chair introduced back in October. Project Brooklyn pushes this further by connecting the chair to the display while delivering on comfort from plush-high-density foam cushions. The seat, itself, is leather-stitched and constructed in a robust carbon fiber body for proper posture throughout gaming marathons. The adjustable platform the chair sits on allows for cable-routing as it takes cues from the Razer Raptor monitor.The 60″ full surround OLED display is deployable with the touch of a button.

Razer will continue to develop Project Brooklyn with top esports athletes and influencers to benchmark feasibility, comfort and performance. The focus of this concept is to offer insights on how to improve user mechanics and design to deliver a more immersive gameplay experience. This concept is certainly a look into the future of gaming.