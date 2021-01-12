Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Launches in February, New Switch Edition Announced

Nintendo today dropped a new trailer confirming when Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches, and revealed a new version of the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D World, originally released on the Wii U in 2013, makes its way to the Switch on February 12. In it, players can experience the fun and colorful platformer alone or with family and friends through online and local co-op. Players can play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad.

However, what really makes this package special is the Bowser’s Fury part. A brand new experience, Bowser’s Fury sees Mario go up against a gargantuan Bowser who has lost all control. He’ll get help from an unexpected ally, Bowser Jr, who seeks to save his father from his fury.

In addition to the trailer, Nintendo also revealed the Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch console. Styled after Mario’s iconic red-and-blue outfit, this special edition hardware arrives February 12. It includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, and a red Nintendo Switch system and dock. It also includes a Mario Red & Blue Edition carrying case and a screen protector.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches February 12 on Switch.