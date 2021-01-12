Three New Teams Now Available on Mutant Football League

Mutant Football League may have released a while ago, but the team at Digital Dream Entertainment have made sure to keep updated roster and have added more teams. The three latest teams are available today for $0.99 each. These are parodies of the NFL teams and will come with corresponding stadiums. The Gnashville Lycans are lead by Derrick Frenzy, the Snuffalo Thrills lead by Mosh Slammen, and the Terror Bay Mutantneers lead by Bomb Shady are all now available. You can also purchase clothing and merchandise supporting these teams from the MFL Team Store. You can check out some gameplay between Gnashville and Snuffalo below, and you can read our review of Mutant Football League here.