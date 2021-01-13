Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions Demo Available

Get a kick out of the soccer manga-turned anime-turned video game, Captain Tsubasa. There have been several games released over the decades based on the series and the latest came in August– Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. If you haven’t checked it out yet, there’s now a demo to download.

The game puts you through a story mode based on the property and an original character-created story. There are also online soccer matches and career mode to play. If you’re a fan of the series and want to give things a try, a free demo for PS4 and Switch is available allowing you to check out a tutorial and versus gameplay.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has steadily received updates and patches since launch which means you’ll be able to try it at its latest. View the teaser below for a quick look at the football action.