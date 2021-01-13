EA to Continue Making Star Wars Games Alongside Lucasfilm Games

EA and Lucasfilm Games today confirmed that EA will continue making Star Wars games.

EA’s exclusivity deal for Star Wars appears to be ending, but that hasn’t soured the relationship between the publisher and IP holder. While Lucasfilm Games announced today they’d be partnering with Ubisoft for a new open-world Star Wars game, it doesn’t mean they’re done with EA. In fact, EA has confirmed that they have more Star Wars games in development.

Taking to Twitter, the publisher confirmed that they look forward to continuing their partnership with Lucasfilm Games. Furthermore, they’re working on additional Star Wars games. While there are some guesses as to what those titles might be, nothing has been confirmed.

✅ We love Star Wars.

✅ We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

✅ We’re making more Star Wars games.

✅ BD-1 is still the cutest. — Electronic Arts (@EA) January 13, 2021

Likewise, Lucasfilm Games put out their own statement confirming their continued relationship with EA. They also re-confirmed that there are more projects underway at EA.

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” said Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

Back into 2013, EA and Lucasfilm signed a ten year deal that granted the publisher exclusive rights to develop and publish console-based Star Wars games. During that time, EA released four Star Wars games with varying levels of critical and commercial success (Battlefront, Battlefront II, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Squadrons). Despite this, EA’s handling of the license has been extremely controversial, landing them in heavy legal trouble in 2017 thanks to Battlefront II’s overuse of loot boxes and microtransactions. The publisher has since improved its image following a huge revamp of Battlefront II and the release of single player title, Jedi: Fallen Order.

Upcoming EA Star Wars titles might include a Battlefront III, Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, and more. We’ll let you know should EA make any new announcements.