Hellpoint Releasing for Nintendo Switch Starting February 25

Hellpoint Signature Edition for the Nintendo Switch, which has been available for pre-order since September 2020, now has an official release date. Starting February 25, gamers can download the game digitally via the Nintendo eShop or wait until its physical release on February 26.

Hellpoint, published by tinyBuild in cooperation with Merge Games, and developed by Cradle Games, is a dark Sci-Fi Action RPG Souls-like. In it, gamers explore an abandoned space station called Irid Novo, battling demonic monsters along the way. The game leans heavily on its fantastical occult elements, laid on a backdrop of science fiction, with players controlling a nameless protagonist who must confront the hordes of enemies who gather their strength from the station’s proximity to the black hole around which it revolves. The world gamers find themselves in is dynamic, transforming the game every time the main character dies. Jump-in co-op and PvP multiplayer is also available online.

The game was released to mixed reviews July 30, 2020, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but has since grown a dedicated following. Currently, the Switch Signature Edition physical version may be pre-ordered at Signature Edition Games.