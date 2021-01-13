Hogwarts Legacy Delayed to 2022

WB Games and Avalanche Software’s magical adventure has been delayed to 2022.

Fans hoping to explore the Hogwarts grounds later this year will have to wait a bit longer. Taking to the game’s official Twitter, developer Avalanche Software announced that Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to 2022. No direct reason was given, but it’s likely that the team needed additional time to work on it.

Hogwarts Legacy was announced back in September 2020 during a PS5 showcase event. The game takes place in the 1800s with players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Take place over one hundred years before the events of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy allows fans to experience a time period unexplored by the current canon.

Hogwarts Legacy launches sometime in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.