Kitsune Tails Announced for Consoles, PC

Kitsune Games has made some fun adventures before – like Super Bernie World, a 16-bit platforming sendup on Bernie Sanders. Now, they’re working with MidBoss to create Kitsune Tails – a brightly-colored platformer with an 8-bit look and fast action. It features hop and bop platforming action that looks very much like what you would get on an NES, with a bit more color depth and a slew of outfits to wear.

The game’s story is steeped in Japanese mythology and will explore relationships for its characters as she is aided by a sorceress in a time of need – only to have her taken from you, so now you’ve got to go through five worlds to save her. Kitsune Tails is set to come to the PS4, PS5, and PC in 2022 and will hit Kickstarter in mid-2021. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it as more information comes out – but based on how well-crafted Bernie’s World was, it should be fantastic. You can wishlist the game now on Steam.