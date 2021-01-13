Lucasfilm Games to Partner with Ubisoft, Ubisoft Massive for Open-World Star Wars Game

Lucasfilm Games today announced a new partnership with publisher Ubisoft for a brand new open-world Star Wars game.

Two days out from its formation and Lucasfilm Games is making some big announcements. Yesterday, it announced it was partnering with Bethesda and MachineGames for a new Indiana Jones game. Today, it’s a brand new Star Wars game that doesn’t involve EA.

The new Star Wars title, as revealed by Wired, will be published by Ubisoft and developed by Ubisoft Massive, the studio behind The Division series. Details about the game are scarce, but it will be an open-world title that tells an original Star Wars story. Julian Gerighty, the man who oversaw The Division 2 and The Crew, returns as Creative Director. The game will be developed on the developer’s own Snowdrop Engine.

This announcement suggests that EA’s previous exclusivity deal has either expired or the terms have changed. EA first signed the deal in 2013, granting them the exclusive rights to develop and publish console-based Star Wars games for 10 years. Despite the long exclusivity period, the publisher has only released four games; Battlefront, Battlefront II, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Squadrons. EA has yet to make a comment on this development.

We’ll let you know should Ubisoft many any additional announcements regarding their Star Wars title.