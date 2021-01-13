Mundaun’s Hand-Drawn Nightmare Begins on March 16

There are places in the world that most people can’t help but picture as nothing less that serene and picturesque. The Swiss Alps are one such place, with most photos of the region showing plenty of flowers and sunshine against a gorgeous mountainous background. Every place has its dark side though, and players will get to see that in the Alps too once Mundaun launches on March 16.

Michel Ziegler’s hand-drawn journey into the mountain’s darkest places will put players into the unfortunate shoes of Curdin, a man out to shed some light on his grandfather’s mysterious death. There are plenty of secrets to discover in the little town of Mundaun, each of which is hidden behind some sort of puzzle. While it’ll likely be quite satisfying to drag said secrets out into the light, it might be better to just leave them be. After all, if there is indeed something evil lurking in the background of Mundaun, then one probably wouldn’t want to draw to close and gain its attention.

Mundaun launches on March 16 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. In celebration of the launch date announcement, Mr. Ziegler has released the first in a series of behind the scenes detailing how he’s brought his game to life. Check it out below.