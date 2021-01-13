Pokémon 25 Anniversary Preparing in Style with Katy Perry

There’s been a lot of rumbling about Pokémon’s upcoming 25 anniversary, and things are starting off exciting with the tease for an upcoming collaboration with Katy Perry. Pokémon shared information about this on twitter earlier today posting a teaser image and later a short video going through various real-life Pokémon toys moving around to a song that seems to be hinting towards the collaboration in progress. We’ll likely learn more the closer we get to February assuming they don’t kick things off earlier, but for now it’s exciting to look forward to.

Check out the two teasers posted by the Pokémon account below:

You can’t have a party without a playlist! Right, @katyperry? Hope you’re ready for some exciting musical surprises this year, Trainers!

#Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/nU90k03zgM — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 13, 2021