Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Receives Performance Boost Patch for PS5, Xbox Series X/S

As Star Wars begins to take its first steps in a post-EA exclusivity world with the announcement of Ubisoft and Massive’s open world game based on the beloved space fantasy franchise, fans have begun to reflect on the highs and lows of EA’s Star Wars games over the past eight years.

One of the biggest success stories to emerge out of this partnership was the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which has been played by over ten million people in its first six months and received plenty of praise from fans and critics alike, including our review. Respawn is continuing to improve the experience of playing the game for new and old fans alike with the release of the latest patch that is primarily designed to upgrade the performance of the game on the latest consoles. All three platforms will receive framerate boosts from 45 FPS to 60 FPS, with the Xbox Series X adding the option to switch between performance and non-performance modes for players who would prefer either 60 FPS at up to 1440p or 45 FPS at up to 4K respectively. Meanwhile, the PS5 version will increase its resolution to 1440p in addition to the aforementioned framerate boost.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.