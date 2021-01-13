Trails of Cold Steel Arrives on Switch April 9

The latest chapter of the Trails of Cold Steel series will finally make it to the Switch on April 9. It’s probably been a long, hard wait for Switch-based fans of the series considering that their PS4-based friends have been enjoying the game since last October. There’s still a about three months to go to, but at least the wait is almost over, right? Unlike Trails of Cold Steel III, there’s basically no difference at all between the different versions of Trails of Cold Steel IV; there isn’t even any extra DLC this time, and the same will likely be true of the PC version coming later this year.

Just like PS4-based fans though, those playing Trails of Cold Steel IV on the Switch have their choice of either the standard version or the “Frontline Edition” (pictured below). This version is the same price as the standard ($59.99), but it comes with a reverse cover sheet, a digital soundtrack and an artbook. Those interested can pick it up at either Amazon or Gamestop.