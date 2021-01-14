New Pokémon Snap gets Gameplay Trailer, Spring Release Date

Fans have been anticipating news on the previously announced New Pokémon Snap since it debuted last year, and today gave us all of that and even more. Pokémon released a brand new trailer showing off new areas, more Pokémon to discover and a brand new form of giant Pokémon that can be captured on film. All this culminated with the official release date as they revealed it’s coming in just a little over 3 months on April 30.

New Pokémon Snap is coming to Switch on April 30. Check out the brand new trailer for New Pokémon Snap below: