Squadron 51 is a 50’s Sci-Fi Inspired Shmup Coming Later This Year

It’s always nice to see developers still looking to add to the shmup genre from time to time. But in developer Loomiarts’ case, that satisfaction is increased with a game like Squadron 51 and its clear homage/call-back to 1950’s era sci-fi and pulp serials. As you might expect, the premise is pretty much what’s become standard of the genre: an alien invasion threatening all of humanity with you and your sole, trustee little ship (or in this case, plane) being the only thing standing in the opposing force’s way.

Naturally, aiming to replicate the aesthetic of 50’s cinema, the whole game is comprised of that same black-and-white, grainy look. Though the below announcement trailer doesn’t offer much by way of how the in-game audio is treated, it’ll be interesting to see if Loomiarts have too looked to replicate that same aesthetic in that department. Squadron 51 is planned to release across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC later this year.