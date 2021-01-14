Exotic Weapons, Alien Tools Detailed for Returnal

It takes large measure of both intelligence and bravery to work in as a modern astronaut, but it looks it’ll take more than that to overcome the shape-shifting alien planet in Returnal. The odds are absolutely stacked against Selene as she tries over and over again to outwit and survive this most hostile of alien worlds in the hopes of making it back home. Fortunately, she won’t have to survive solely on her wits. There’s actually quite a large arsenal of otherworldly and dangerous equipment scattered all over the world just waiting to be put to use. The thing is though, not all of it is completely safe to use.

As they make their way through Returnal, players will have plenty of chances to put gear like plasma swords, acid throwers and questionable alien parasites to good use. One shouldn’t expect to just be able to use it without consequence though. Some boons may be more trouble than they’re worth, and indeed the planet could react quite violently to any jumps in power.

Returnal launches for the PlayStation 5 on March 19. Be sure to check out the behind the scenes trailer for more insights into the game and Housemarques goals for it.