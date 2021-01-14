More Resident Evil Village News Coming January 21

Capcom has announced that it will be doing a Resident Evil Showcase on January 21 to provide more information on the upcoming Resident Evil Village. This will take place at 2PM PST and will be hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd). This will be the first major release of information since the announcement of the game during the PlayStation 5 Reveal Event last summer. Viewers who check in will be provided with a guided tour of the village, along with a new trailer and some official gameplay. You can check out the teaser below.