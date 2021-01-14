Motor Strike: Racing Rampage Coming to Early Access Soon

There aren’t a lot of car combat games on the market anymore – but Motor Strike: Racing Rampage aims to change that. Much like how Full Auto built upon not only Twisted Metal, but also greats of arcade-style racing like Burnout, Motor Strike is a racing game with a heavy emphasis on car combat to get ahead. This fusion of racing and mayhem will feature 14 vehicles with seven weapons and over 20 tracks. The early access version will be available for about six months, and the final version will have a new battle arena mode, a campaign, and more content. The game will be released in early access on January 27 – and will allow for four player split-screen or eight player online play. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it as the release draws near. Motor Strike has a free demo available now – so you can check it out before you buy it in early access.