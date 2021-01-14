New Gameplay, Snapshot Mode Featured in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Overview Trailer

Earlier this week, Nintendo offered fans their latest look at the upcoming Switch port of the 2013 Wii U co-op platformer, which also includes the brand-new adventure Bowser’s Fury.

While the new trailer was a welcome peek at the enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World, the video still left fans with some questions, particularly surrounding Bowser’s Fury. To accommodate these concerns, Nintendo has dropped an overview trailer that includes plenty of gameplay for both the base game and Bowser’s Fury, and also highlights the all-new Snapshot Mode, which allows players to take and share pictures of their in-game exploits.

For more on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which comes to Switch on February 12, be sure to check out our review of the base Wii U game.