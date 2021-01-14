New Multiplayer, Zombies Maps Coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One

Treyarch today revealed a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One over the next few weeks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two is still more than a month off, but Treyarch has brand new content planned for this current season. Starting today and running through February 4, new content will appear in Black Ops Cold War. This includes a new melee weapon (today) and Operator (January 21). However, what’s going to get players excited are the new multiplayer and Zombies maps coming to the game.

The first multiplayer map, Sanatorium is live today. Built for the 40-player Fireteam mode, this map takes place in the Ural Plains and includes land, sea, and air combat. Those who prefer 6v6 action will need to wait till February 4 for a new map, but it’ll be well worth the wait. Express from Call of Duty: Black Ops II returns, allowing players to once again engage in epic firefights in the hi-tech train station.

Over on the Zombies front, Treyarch is hosting a Zombies Free Access Week starting January 21. For the entire week, anyone can download and try Zombies for free. Then, on February 4, a brand new Zombies map launches, Firebase Z. Expect more details about the next chapter in Black Ops Cold War Zombies soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.