Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Now Available

After disappearing from online marketplaces in 2014 Scott Pilgrim is back in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition. The 2010 cult classic beat ’em up is back complete with the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells DLC. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is available digitally for $14.99 for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One, which is also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X via compatibility mode. For people who enjoy their games as physical media, pre-orders from Limited Run Games will open on January 15 for three different editions which are listed below with the descriptions taken from Limited Run Games. More information and our thoughts on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition can be found in our review.

Standard Edition ($34.99) – Includes a reversible cover featuring new art from original game artist Mariel Cartwright and series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, “Leo’s Place” ticket stub, and a full-color instruction booklet.

Classic Edition ($54.99) – Includes the standard game, a deluxe hard clamshell retro box, CD soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, folded overworld map, and sticker sheet.

K.O. Edition ($139.99) – Includes the Classic Edition, “Sex Bob-omb” guitar picks, drum sticks, a cassette tape soundtrack, a seven card deluxe high-gloss holofoil trading card set, and a hardbound guide book written by Jeremy Parish. All K.O. Edition items will come in an authentic, hinged hard-shell roadie case box with a 3D pop-up scene that includes working lights and sound.