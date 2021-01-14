Sword of the Necromancer Rises on January 28

When it comes to games, January tends to be a rather dry month. People are, of course, recovering from the holidays, and the pandemic isn’t making things easy for anyone. That’s why it’s remarkable that one of my own most anticipated games of the year is coming so soon. Yes, it’s another rogue-like title in a sea of thousands, brought to us from some generous Kickstarter backers. However, Jandusoft SL (out of Catalonia) and Grimorio of Games (two folks out of Barcelona) have imbued this one with summoning mechanics and a path to make the brick wall upon which the players beat their heads softer. Set to launch January 28 on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, this one has the makings of a really good time.

For those lucky enough to snag a next gen console, there is a bit of a waiting period. Fortunately, backwards compatibility is a thing and Sword of the Necromancer doesn’t look like one worth waiting on. Check out the trailer below.