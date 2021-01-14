TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Aiming for Console Release Through Kickstarter

The first TY the Tasmanian Tiger saw great success on Kickstarter in getting an HD release on Switch and eventually other systems proper as well. Now after fan requests, the team is back on Kickstarter and aiming to release the sequel as well. Like the first game they’re looking to add new content, update textures, light and just give players a modern way to enjoy this action platforming classic. Right now the title is aiming to release on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One and is already halfway over its goal.

Check out the Kickstarter for TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD right here.