Ubisoft’s Extreme Sports Riders Republic Pushed Back to Later This Year

It seems as if Square Enix aren’t the only ones to announce a delay to an upcoming title mere months before its expected release. And while the former may have only pushed a game like Outriders a couple of months, Ubisoft however have gone one better (or worse) in that regard. Riders Republic, the studio’s upcoming massively-multiplayer extreme sports game — and a spiritual successor of sorts to 2016’s Steep — expected to release in a little over a month’s time, has now been pushed back to an unknown time later this year, announced earlier today.

No reasons were given for the delay, though there is the usual consolation to be expected from these kinds of updates that it gives the “passionate team to deliver the best fun fuelled experience to our players”. Riders Republic was originally unveiled last September as part of the company’s Ubisoft Forward broadcasts — of many alternative livestreams and online presentations in what was an E3-devoid year in 2020. Riders Republic is planned to release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia & PC.