Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection First Dev Video Goes Live

Of all the exciting announcements at last month’s Game Awards, one of the most surprising was that Ghosts ‘n Goblins is rising from its grave with the announcement of Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection. The first in a series of videos called Dev Video #1 – Arthur Returns, where we get some behind the scenes discussion about the upcoming game along with some gameplay footage, showing off the retro inspired graphics with their modern polish. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is scheduled for a February 25 release for Switch.