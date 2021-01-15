Bedtime Digital’s Musical Adventure Figment is Getting A Sequel, Demo Now Available

Bedtime Digital’s musical adventure set in the wierd and whacky manifestations of the human psyche, via Figment, is getting a sequel it’s been announced today in the form of Figment 2: Creed Valley. Details are still relatively thin on what the follow-up will bring other than the promise of its own stand-alone tale, though Bedtime Digital state that there’s a “unique state-changing” mechanic that the sequel will introduce to compliment its dual-world premise.

The original Figment released back in 2017 for PC, with a Switch version following shortly thereafter in 2018 and later for both PS4 and iOS a year later. Players on Steam can download a demo of the game’s prologue right now. Figment 2: Creed Valley is planned for release on PC later this year.