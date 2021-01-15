Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Switch End 2020 as Best-Selling Software, Hardware

The NPD Group today released data for December 2020 and the whole year with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the Switch on top of both charts.

The NPD Group, which tracks hardware and software sales in the United States, published their findings for the month of December and 2o20. Overall, December and 2020 overall were highly positive despite the ongoing pandemic. Hardware sales reached $1.53 billion in December 2020 (up 38% compared to December 2019) and $5.3 billion in 2020 (up 35% compared to 2019).

Nintendo Switch finished the year as the best-selling hardware in units and dollars. PS5 finished the year as the #2 best-selling console in dollar sales, and PS4 nabbed second in units sold.

Over on the software side, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was not only the best-selling game of December, but also the best-selling game of 2020. It ended up a great year for the Call of Duty franchise. Despite releasing in 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ended up the second best-selling game of 2020. As for the rest of December, the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077 did little to stop the title from nabbing the second place spot. Fellow newcomer Immortals: Fenyx Rising debuted at #9. Here are the Top 10 games of December 2020:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077 (New) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K21 Immortals: Fenyx Rising (New) Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Skipping back to the whole year, an impressive number of exclusives managed to break into the top 20. In fact, of the top 10 best-selling games of the year, six of them are currently exclusive to one platform. Animal Crossing: New Horizon achieved the highest physical dollar sales for a Nintendo title in a year, crushing Wii Fit Plus’ 2010 record. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II ends 2020 as the third best-selling Sony game in U.S. history. Here are the best-selling games of 2020: