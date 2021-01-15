Curse of the Dead Gods Leaves Early Access in February

The last time we took a look at Curse of the Dead Gods, developer Passtech Games and Focus Home Interactive’s roguelike action game about traversing seemingly endless dark temples, it was last year at PAX East 2020, AKA “the before times.” Since then, the game has been released in Early Access, with player reception so far definitely being positive. But now, after nearly a year, it’s time to see how the finished game holds up, as the game will now be leaving Early Access late next month.

The release date was revealed with some assistance from the trailer below, which showcases the level of intense combat one can expect from the game. The major focus is on unique curses that can both help and hinder each run, requiring players to carefully work with the double-edged swords they’re given. The game’s launch will bring the true ending and the addition of a temple dedicated to the God of Death, among other things, not to mention the game’s arrival on consoles, with the inclusion of the Switch announced alongside this news as well. Curse of the Dead Gods will arrive on PC, XB1, PS4, and Switch on February 23, and could possibly help scratch that post-Hades itch.