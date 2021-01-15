Keep Crushing Cars in Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

THQ Nordic and Feld Entertainment have announced the March 2, 2021 release of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, the sequel to the 2019 original, for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia. The game will have more trucks, online multiplayer and worlds to check out. Players who pre-order for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive the popular Inverse Higher Education truck, giving them 39 trucks to choose from.

Going further, pre-ordering the Power Out Bundle for those systems will build on that pre-order bonus with 24-hour early-access and three DLC truck packs, and the original game, if you don’t already have it.

Look for more outrageous truck designs, offroad track racing and trick competitions in the announcement trailer below: