Latest Outriders Trailers Explores PC Features, Specs

Last week, People Can Fly shared the news of a delay for their upcoming co-op looter shooter, but also confirmed the arrival of a demo on February 25 across all platforms, giving players access to the first few hours of the game.

While Outriders is also slated to release across a number of consoles, the latest glimpse at the game is solely aimed at PC players, with a new trailer below that focuses on the specs and exclusive features for the game on that platform. The team also shared a second trailer to specifically showcase how the game looks on ultrawide monitors, which the full game will support across resolutions up to 3440 x 1440.

Outriders is set to launch on April 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.