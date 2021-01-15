Real Heroes Firefighter HD Now Available on PC

Real Heroes: Firefighter was a solid Wii release that allowed you to play the role of a rookie firefighter as you battled backdrafts and towering infernos. A 2019 re-release on the Switch allowed it to gain a new, more modern audience and now it’s getting a re-release once again as Real Heroes Firefighter: HD. It’s the only firefighting game out there with a first-person viewpoint, and this new PC release features higher-resolution support and will be available soon on both Steam and GOG. GOG will enable you to not only get the game in a DRM-free format, but launch the EXE via Steam if you so desire or use GOG’s own Galaxy launcher as well.