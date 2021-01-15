Samurai Shodown Release Date Announced For Xbox Series X/S

After it’s reboot in 2018, Samurai Shodown has found a home on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One. We’ve known for a while now it will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, and we now know that that to be March 16. Samurai Shodown will be available for Xbox Series X/S for $59.99 with both physical and digital media options. Owners of Samurai Shodown for Xbox One can rejoice in knowing that they will be able to enjoy the 120 FPS upgrade free of charge via smart delivery. An announcement trailer with more information can be seen on YouTube.