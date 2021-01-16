Curious Expedition 2 Officially Embarks on January 28

Back in 2016, developers Maschinen-Mensch gave us The Curious Expedition, a roguelike exploration game set in the 19th century, where players journeyed through foreign lands in search of fame, fortune, and more. It was well-received hit, leading to a sequel that entered Early Access last year. And now with a publishing boost from Thunderful and after some positive reception, Curious Expedition 2 is ready to wander out of Early Access later this month, complete with a new trailer that you can view below.

Set in an alternate version of 1886, Curious Expedition 2 sees players taking on the role of another intrepid explorer, receiving funding from one of the Explorer Clubs of Paris in order to investigate a series of strange islands that keep appearing and disappearing. The visuals for the sequel are certainly enhanced, as seen in the clip below, and it looks like there are even more oddities and supernatural events to work with, playing up the pulp adventure theme even further. Throw in some good choice-based narratives and unique dice-based combat, and Curious Expedition 2 could easily be another hit when arrives for the PC on January 28, with console versions due out later in 2021.