Nintendo Minute Shows off the Latest Winter Outfits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Winter is still here in the northern hemisphere for a little longer, and to celebrate the season more Nintendo Minute is back in animal crossing with their latest winter outfits. Kit and Krysta take on a fashion show and try to come up with the best winter outfits they can with a collection of different clothing items as best they can with all sorts of style. Celebrate the new year with the cozy duo as they try to come up with the latest look for Winter 2021!

Check out Kit and Krysta’s latest fashion escapade in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Minute below: