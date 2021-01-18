Ace Combat 7 Anniversary Header

Ace Combat 7 Gets Free Content Update to Commemorate Second Anniversary

It’s two years to the day since Bandai Namco’s eighth mainline instalment in the Ace Combat series was released. Of which was following a prior twelve year gap that stretched all the way back to 2007 on the Xbox 360. And to commemorate the game’s second anniversary, the game is getting a free content update, which will be available starting tomorrow.

The update comes with a bunch of new skins and emblems to customize a player’s aircrafts. There’s also a glow-in-the-dark skin on top, because why not? Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown was met with generally positive reviews, with our own consensus concluding that the game was “the best entry in the series yet and provides a near-perfect blend of action and strategy”. It also quickly became one of the best-selling entries in the series, selling more than 2.5 million copies across all platforms. The game is available on PS4, Xbox One & PC.