Hitman 3 Launch Trailer Emerges From The Shadows

Ruthless assassin Agent 47 is back to put an end to the World of Assassination Trilogy with the impending release of Hitman 3. To showcase some of what lies in store for the famed contract killer a brand new launch trailer can be viewed here. Hitman 3 will be available January 20 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Stadia and PC through Epic Games Store. On Switch, Hitman 3 is playable via cloud streaming technology so a stable and permanent internet connection is required to play. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more Hitman 3 coverage.