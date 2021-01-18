Nacon to Publish, Provide Distribution for Skateboard Title Session

French publisher Nacon is to provide publishing and distribution duties for Montreal-based crea-ture Studio’s skateboarding simulator Session, it’s been announced today. The studio have been responsible for their own publishing up to this point — having released their own contribution to the present resurgence of skateboarding releases as of late, via Early Access back in September of 2019 — but it looks as if the team now have additional support, as crea-ture look to continue working on Session’s full build. The studio go on to admit that several publishers expressed interest in helping in this department, but Nacon — crea-ture felt — were the best fit for what they hope Session will become.

Despite the project coming up to nearly eighteen months since it first launched in Early Access, the general reception of what crea-ture are creating, looks to be fairly positive. Even during our own spots of brief play and first impressions, there’s definitely something to the way Session handles its controls. The main draw being that the game doesn’t handle like a traditional skateboarding title and while that may seem like an immediate put-off to many, getting over that initial bump seems to lead to an enjoyable time. Let’s hope the game can keep that momentum going; so far there’s been no word on a date for the full release, let alone what platforms it may potentially come to, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye on this one.