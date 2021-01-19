Apex Legends Explodes in Season 8 – Mayhem

It’s been almost two years since EA published Apex Legends, the free-to-play Respawn Entertainment-developed first-person hero shooter battle royale, for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game has seen seven seasons in that time, and now, in celebration of the second year since its release, Respawn is announcing the game’s 8th season: Mayhem.

This season brings a 16th Legend, named Fuse, a cyclopean, mustachioed, be-mulleted explosives expert with a cyborg arm. It will also be bringing the 30-30 Repeater — a lever-action rifle — and a third revision for the Kings Canyon map.

Apex Legends Season 8 – Mayhem will release on February 2. Check out the trailer, along with its pretty sick Dokken accompaniment.