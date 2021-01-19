Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Heads to Switch in March

Last year, THQ Nordic announced and released a remaster of the 2012 action RPG Kingdoms of Amalur, which improved the visual performance and included all of the previously available DLC.

The enhanced port launched back in September on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with plans for an all-new DLC expansion called Fatesworn set to release later this year. While developer Kaiko has yet to provide any new details about the upcoming DLC, the team has confirmed that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be making its way onto Switch on March 16, which can be seen in the trailer below.

For more on Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, be sure to check out our review.