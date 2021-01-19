Rise: Race the Future Gets Major Update on Switch

Rise: Race the Future first hit in the second-half of 2018 and got high marks for its ambition – but it did hit some snags when it come to the execution on the Switch a year later. With a super-fast pace, it aimed to bring an arcade-style feel to a more futuristic setting and allowed you to drive on all kinds of terrain – including water. This PC and Switch release found higher marks on the PC due to more horsepower, but was impressive on Switch for the most part – but hurt by an iffy framerate at times. A new update has just launched adding in a two player mode alongside 60 FPS action.

The two player split-screen mode harkens back to the days of old, and still offers up a solid framerate while the update also makes tweaks to the handling to make it feel more natural. With these tweaks in effect, the game is set to offer up even more fun than before and should definitely please anyone seeking an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride. You can pick up Rise: Race the Future on the eShop or Steam now.