Team Ninja has no Plans for a Nioh 3, New Ninja Gaiden

Team Ninja has confirmed that there are currently no plans for a Nioh sequel or a new Ninja Gaiden game.

Team Ninja has had an interesting journey this past-gen. After delivering a handful of Ninja Gaiden games on PS3, Xbox 360, and even Wii U, the developer went back to the drawing board for PS4. What came out of that was Nioh, a game that took the Soulsborne formula and put unique spins on it. A sequel, Nioh 2 was released in 2019, and, in mere weeks, both games will be remastered for PS5. Both were successful critically and commercially, but it doesn’t look like a Nioh 3 is on the horizon.

Speaking with VGC, series director and producer Fumihiko Yasuda confirmed that the Nioh story has come to an end. While he didn’t completely close the door on returning to the franchise one day, it is over for now.

“With Nioh CE and Nioh 2 CE, the story that we had built has come to an end. It’s reached a good point in the story where all the loose ends are tied up, so there are no plans for a sequel at this point. Of course, it’s something that is still possible in the future and that we will consider at a later date.”

Of course, that brings up the question of what’s next for Team Ninja. However, if you were hoping it means a return to Ninja Gaiden you’ll be disappointed. Once again, Yasuda-san didn’t shut the door on returning to the franchise, but there aren’t any plans. Though, he did speculate that a new Ninja Gaiden game would also end up on Xbox platforms. The Nioh games never appeared on any Xbox consoles due to Sony helping publish them.

“[There are] no plans currently, but I’ve always wanted to make a new installment in the series, so here’s hoping for that! “There are no current plans for the Nioh series to be on Xbox consoles at this point, but of course the Ninja Gaiden series has had a long history on Microsoft’s consoles,” he said. “So if there was to be a new title in the Ninja Gaiden series in the future, we’d definitely like that to be on Xbox consoles.”

Nioh 2 Complete Edition launches February 5 on PS5 and PC. A remastered complete edition of the original Nioh hits PS5 on the same day as well.