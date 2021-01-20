Hitman Debuts on Nintendo Consoles With Hitman III Cloud Version on Switch

Hitman III is a gorgeous, but flawed game – and also one that no one ever thought they would see running on the Switch. Thanks to the power of cloud computing and modern-day broadband internet, players can enjoy Hitman III on their Switch if their connection is strong enough. The free cloud version app allows you to enjoy the game for a small amount of time to help make sure that your network can handle it – but it’s also a great way to test the game out to see if you will like it. If you do, then buying the Access Pass for it may be a solid option if you want to enjoy the game anywhere in your home.